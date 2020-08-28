Expand / Collapse search
After four near-drownings, Matagorda Co. officials warning about dangerous riptides

MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas - Matagorda County officials are warning beachgoers after four near-drownings at Matagorda Beach on Friday. 

Officials said with the weather conditions after Hurricane Laura, it’s predicted that the riptides will be even worse than other weekends. 

County officials will be on the beach patrolling and protecting the public. 

Officials said do not put yourself or a loved one in harm’s way, be safe and aware of dangers in the water. 

Officials say you should consider wearing a life preserver in the water and are encouraging children to be watched by an adult at all times. 

If you have any questions, feel free to contact the Matagorda County Emergency Management Coordinator at (979) 323-0707.