Acres Homes shooting: Woman shot in both legs in apparent drive-by

A woman is hospitalized after being shot in both legs in a parking lot overnight Saturday in the Acres Home area.

Houston Police Lieutenant Riley reports the victim was standing in a parking lota around 12:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of West Little York Road at West Montgomery when a red truck passed by, shooting at the woman.

Courtesy of OnScene Houston

She was shot in both her legs before the suspect's vehicle left the scene, heading toward I-45.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was last said to be in stable condition.

HPD is actively investigating, reviewing security footage, and interviewing witnesses to gather more details.