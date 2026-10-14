Acres Homes leaders push to preserve community’s history amid redevelopment

The Brief Acres Homes community leaders say gentrification is making it harder for longtime owners to hold on to their land. Chamber representatives want to work with developers to bring in businesses and services more than just new housing. A public town hall Wednesday focused on concerns about gentrification and ways residents can help shape the neighborhood’s future.



As new developments add a new look to Acres Homes, community leaders are raising concerns about whether longtime property owners can afford to stay—and whether the neighborhood’s history will be preserved.

The Acres Home Chamber for Business and Economic Development hosted a town hall Wednesday, Oct. 14, to discuss those concerns and potential solutions. The event, titled "We’ve Been Gentrified — Now What?" is free and open to the public.

Rising property taxes put pressure on owners

What they're saying:

Marc Bazaldua, a board member with the chamber, said he is experiencing the financial pressure firsthand.

Bazaldua said taxes on land he inherited nearby have increased by thousands of dollars, making it increasingly difficult to keep the property. He attributes the increase to new development and gentrification.

He said other property owners in Acres Homes are facing similar challenges as the neighborhood changes.

For chamber leaders, the concern is how to help families hold on to their property while having a voice in the development happening around them.

Preserving the Acres Homes name and history

Local perspective:

Warren F. Muhammad, the chamber’s chairman, said concerns about nearby developments helped prompt the town hall.

Some developments do not use the Acres Homes name, Muhammad said, raising questions about how the community’s identity will be preserved as new housing is built.

He said he does not want the neighborhood’s history erased.

A push for more than new housing

Why you should care:

Both Muhammad and Bazaldua said they recognize redevelopment will continue. They want to explore ways to slow its impact on longtime owners and work with developers to address the community’s needs.

That includes bringing in businesses and services alongside additional homes.

Their goal is to encourage development that helps the existing community thrive and gives residents a role in shaping its future.

The chamber also has committees focused on areas including health care and agriculture. Those groups are intended to help identify community needs and work toward solutions.