Abortion, religion in schools and THC - Hundreds of new Texas laws explained

The Brief Governor Abbott signed hundreds of bills into law over the weekend. Bills around abortion, land ownership and education are now law. Many take effect in September.



Gov. Greg Abbott signed more than 600 bills into law this session, expanding legislation on education, crime, victims' rights, and public safety.

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas (Credit: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Religion in Schools

SB 10 mandates displaying a large English-language version of the Ten Commandments in every public school classroom.

SB 11 allocates time during the school day for voluntary prayer or religious expression.

SB 965 protects public-school staff's right to religious speech or prayer while on the job unless a compelling state interest requires restriction.

Cell Phones in Schools

HB 1481 requires school districts to adopt policies banning personal communication devices—such as cell phones, smartwatches, and tablets—on school property during the school day. Exceptions include special-education needs, and districts may determine how devices are stored or prohibited.

Abortion Measures

SB 31 protects physicians who perform abortions to save a patient’s life or bodily function in emergencies. It states that a fetus can be removed after a miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy.

SB 33 bans cities and local governments from using taxpayer funds to assist with out-of-state abortion access.

Land Ownership

SB17 prohibits nationals from designated security-threat nations from buying or leasing Texas property; allows gubernatorial additions to restrictions; violations bring penalties.

The bill bans nationals from countries listed on the three most recent threat assessment lists by the Director of National Intelegence.

Iran, Russia, China and North Korea are currently on that list.

Border Security

SB236 Creates a Homeland Security Division within DPS with $7 million in funding and 23 personnel through 2027, tasked with enforcing immigration, combating organized crime, and protecting critical infrastructure.

Crime & Law Enforcement

HB 2355 streamlines crime victims' access to law enforcement records during compensation applications by mandating agencies provide requests through the attorney general .

HB 2492 mandates that individuals arrested for certain family violence offenses be held for four hours after posting bond—replacing a discretionary "may" hold with magistrate-approved extensions of up to 48 hours for those posing continued threats or with prior violent history. The law applies to arrests post-Sept. 1, 2025.

HB 201 increases the Financial Crimes Intelligence Center’s scope to include motor fuel theft, allowing grant-funded outreach and training to combat fuel crimes and card fraud. The law takes effect Sept. 1, 2025 .

HB 5115 enhances penalties for election fraud, elevating offenses to felony levels and broadening definitions of illegal interference, effective Sept. 1, 2025 .

SB 761 expands rights for crime victims, especially sexual assault survivors. Key provisions include mandatory notification of plea agreements at least five business days before presentation, consultation with victims on dispositions, timely updates on court proceedings and civil penalties for non-compliance. The bill also allows separate waiting areas for safety and authorizes civil penalties for institutions failing to offer victim advocates.

Unsigned Senate Bill 3 - THC ban

SB3 prohibits the retail sale, possession, or purchase of hemp-derived products with any detectable THC. At the time this article was written, the governor had not signed or vetoed the bill. If there is no veto, it is effective Sept. 1.

The full list of bills signed into law this legislative session can be found here.