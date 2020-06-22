Abbott says rate of COVID-19 spread ‘unacceptable’ in Texas, doesn’t impose new rules or closures

Gov. Greg Abbott acknowledged the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Texas on Monday but declined to enact any new rules or closures.

Abbott asked Texans to follow previously released health guidelines to help slow the spike in numbers, like social distancing and encouraging people to wear masks but not mandating their use.

“Wearing a mask will help us to keep Texas open because not taking action to slow the spread will cause COVID to spread even worse,” Abbott said.

He also said it was appropriate and important to maintain “a level of flexibility” in a state the size of Texas regarding mask rules.

Abbott said no rollbacks of business openings will take place at this time.

“Closing down Texas again will always be the last option,” he said, later adding he believed the state didn’t need to make a choice between jobs and health.

RELATED: More coronavirus coverage

Advertisement

Abbott said Texas is averaging more than 3,500 cases per day currently averaging more than 3,200 hospitalizations per day – nearly double the amount in May.

“COVID-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in Texas,” Abbott said.

The strategies to reduce the rate of spread without closing down include: following state protocols like handwashing and social distancing, TABC shutting down overcrowded bars, local counties enacting mask rules, making sure hospitals have needed resources, surging testing in hot spot areas.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases