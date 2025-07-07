AARP suggests 99 Great Ways to Save for 2025

The Brief The AARP has released its annual 99 Great Ways to Save. It offers tips for saving on everything from groceries to travel to credit cards.



Prices on so many things are rising from tariffs, while Americans continue to pay higher interest rates on credit cards and face tighter budgets.

But here's some relief. AARP has come out with its annual 99 Great Ways to Save.

We talked with David Brindley, AARP deputy editor, about some of the tips on the list.

Utility bills

He started with a tip for saving on utility bills at home.

"Water heaters. The temperature is usually set at 140 degrees. But if you lower that to 120 degrees, you can save up to $400 a year in energy costs and the water is still hot enough to have a really comfortable shower or bath," he said.

Groceries

The list has an entire section on ways to save on a growing expense for many households: groceries.

"I didn’t realize this until I read it. Grocery stores often put the priciest products at eye level. So be sure to look above and below, and you can find maybe cheaper, usually store brand items that are still good quality, an easy way to save money," Brindley explained.

"Also, use the self-checkout lane. I always do this myself. You can avoid impulse buys when you’re waiting for a cashier," he added.

Travel

Next we asked about ways to save on travel.

"You can still have fun, but one key to saving money on travel is flexibility. If you’re willing to take a flight that isn’t during peak times, say early in the morning or later at night, you’re liable to save money on that initial reservation," he told us.

"Rather than travel when everyone else is during the summer, I travel in the fall. Things tend to be cheaper, it's less crowded, and often it’s not as hot," Brindley said.

Credit cards

Credit card interest rates have risen to record highs, so we asked about ways to cut that cost.

"An easy way to do that is rather than make one payment a month, make two payments, the same amount. It shows you’re diligent about making your credit card payment, and you’ll get a better credit score," suggested Brindley.

You can read more of AARP's 99 Great Ways to Save on the AARP website.