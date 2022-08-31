A taste of Napa in the Heights

The Mutiny Wine Room is a wine experience that brings the best of Napa Valley to Houston.

They stepped onto the Houston Heights scene early 2020, right before the pandemic.

Houstonian Emily Trout says they were only open a few months before they were forced to shut down like the rest of the city.

They’ve been able to pick up momentum since then, becoming a wine lovers go-to spot.

The Mutiny Wine Room, located at 1124 Usener Street in the Heights, specializes in small boutique wineries, usually wines you won’t find in retail outlets and throughout the Houston area. They don’t just serve wine, they do all things wine! Everything from wine pairing to wine tasting to wine education.

They celebrate food and wine with different events like International Cabernet Day happening Thursday, September 1, Paella Sundays at the last Sunday of every month and also offer a wine maker series.

The wine room is 21 and up and closed on Mondays.

Click here for more information.