A Protests in Houston demand justice for Breonna Taylor

Houstonians gathered earlier today at Discovery Green for a peaceful protest demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman who was killed inside her home by police in Louisville, Kentucky.

Many across the nation have been saying his name, George Floyd, who was from Houston for days. And while arrests have been made in his case, Houstonians wanted to highlight another African American who was killed, Breonna Taylor.

She was killed inside her home in Louisville, Kentucky on March 13, after a no-knock search warrant was conducted at the wrong address. The officers are accused of firing over 20 shots inside her home. Taylor would have turned 27 years old today.

Hundreds sang “Happy Birthday” at Discovery Green, and listened to a panel of all black women.

Shelley Baker, the event’s organizer, this FOX 26 “To include black women in this conversation, and also to take action. It was very important to me that I had some things that people take action on.”

Although the turn out for this protest was successful, as it was planned in 24 hours, many felt that black women are underrepresented when they are killed by police.

One of the speakers saying “We are fed up! We have 60,000, 60,000 Houstonians show up in the past couple of days for George Floyd. Why is that not the same out here?!“

Antionette, a protester agrees “It’s a huge difference. Neither one means more than the other, neither person means more than the other, but I think that the same love and support that George got Breonna could’ve got today.“

Demonstrators at today’s event are calling for a national ban on no-knock search warrants, among other charges to law enforcement policies.

The FBI is currently investigating the shooting of Breonna Taylor.