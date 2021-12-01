Houston church working to help growing number of Afghan refugees

Organizations that are helping refugees from Afghanistan assimilate into Houston say, they are still coming in at a high rate.

RELATED: Houston-area agencies assisting in Afghanistan humanitarian crisis, here are ways you can help

A local church and non-profit, is now trying to help ease that transition by helping them get into homes and even deliver groceries.

"It’s an overwhelming opportunity we are not looking at it like it’s a problem," said Kristin Welch, with Mercy House Global. "When Kabul fell we were all watching the news and were worried about our friend in Afghanistan. "

Mercy House Global is a ministry partner of Church Project in the woodlands, they are helping dozens of refugee families that are now trying to call Houston home. But Welch says the process has not been easy.

MORE: How to help Afghan refugees: Ways to support those impacted by Taliban takeover

"Traditionally one of these resettlement agencies receives five families a month and in the last two weeks they’ve received 300," said Welch.

Welch tells us, that early on there has been a delay in trying to house many of the asylum seekers. She says, right now they are directly going into apartments or hotels and they don’t have access to groceries.

RELATED: Nearly 500 toys to be given out to children of Afghan refugees in Houston

With many of the families going without groceries the non-profit is trying to help as many as they can, so far, they've made more than 150 deliveries since the day before thanksgiving.

"We decide here at Mercy House we can initiate with the help of our local churches just a food drive and we are delivering food to families," said Welch.

"Imagine yourself being dropped in another country where you can’t speak the language, can't read, and where you don’t really know anyone," said Church Project Pastor, Billy Schiel. "We are really trying to let them know that there are people here."

EXCLUSIVE: Afghan family tells FOX 26 how they're settling in their new Houston home

Schiel told FOX 26, it was a cause he knew his community would own and is asking others to take part.

"We really just want to make a clarion call, saying hey Christian let's love our neighbors and let’s rise up," said Schiel. "What a very special moment to do this around the Christmas season."

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

For more information on how to donate groceries to the non-profit click here.