Nearly 500 toys to be given out to children of Afghan refugees in Houston

It's not easy settling in a new place and Houston's Afghan refugees, especially the children, are experiencing that firsthand.

However Houston residents have been coming together to show these newly arrived residents they are welcome with open arms and warm hearts with a toy drive Saturday, where nearly 500 toys will be given to children of refugees.

(Photo courtesy of An-Nisa Hope Center)

Based on a press release, the distribution was organized by Gibrael Siddiqui, 10, who worked with his elementary school, the Village School. In additional collaboration with An-Nisa Hope Center, the toy drive will be held at its headquarters on Regency Square in southwest Houston from 11 a.m - 2 p.m.

"It is beautiful to see children coming together to help others who are less fortunate," Safra Khan, An-Nisa Hope Center’s Marketing Director said. "Not only is it reflective of positive parenting, but also a terrific school environment. Encouraging their students to engage in social entrepreneurship is a true embrace of our city’s values and welcoming spirit."

