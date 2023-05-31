article

A jury has been seated in the third trial against A.J. Armstrong, who is accused of killing his parent back in 2016.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: AJ Armstrong Third Trial: Jury selection begins for man accused of killing parents in 2016

The announcement was made on Wednesday about the jury being seated with opening arguments scheduled to begin on June 5.

Armstrong is charged with shooting his parents Antonio Sr. and Dawn Armstrong to death as they slept in their Bellaire home back in July 2016 when he was 16 years old. The couple was killed with Antonio Sr's handgun, which police investigators found on the family's kitchen counter.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Armstrong's first trial in 2019 and second in October of last year, both ended in hung juries, with jurors unable to agree on a unanimous verdict.