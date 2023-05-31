Expand / Collapse search

A.J. Armstrong trial: Jury seated for third trial, scheduled to begin on June 5

HOUSTON - A jury has been seated in the third trial against A.J. Armstrong, who is accused of killing his parent back in 2016. 

The announcement was made on Wednesday about the jury being seated with opening arguments scheduled to begin on June 5. 

Antonio Armstrong Jr. was back in court Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing. He’s being tried for a third time on capital murder charges for the deaths of his parents inside their Bellaire homes in 2016. He’s maintained his innocence through all these trials and the last two ended in hung juries. FOX 26 News Edge Legal Analyst Charles ‘Big Angry’ Adams shares his insight on what this trial will mean and whether history will repeat itself.

Armstrong is charged with shooting his parents Antonio Sr. and Dawn Armstrong to death as they slept in their Bellaire home back in July 2016 when he was 16 years old. The couple was killed with Antonio Sr's handgun, which police investigators found on the family's kitchen counter.

Armstrong's first trial in 2019 and second in October of last year, both ended in hung juries, with jurors unable to agree on a unanimous verdict.