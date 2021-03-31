Houston massage therapist speaks with FOX 26 about sessions with Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Rusty Hardin released a memo Wednesday, which included a list of 18 message therapists, who went on the record in defense of Houston Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson.

FOX 26 spoke with Masako Jones, who has six years of experience as a message therapist with a focus in sports injuries. She tells us she works with many athletes in the Houston area.

"It completely just floored me when the news broke," said Jones. "I couldn’t wrap my head around those allegations."

Jones says she has worked with Watson more than a dozen times and she wasn’t pressured to come forward.

"I never got a vibe that he was seeking anything other than therapeutic recovery, prior to a game or post game," said Jones. "He’s never alluded to anything sexual, inappropriate, or otherwise."

As of Wednesday, there’s a total of 21 civil lawsuits filed against the Texans quarterback.

On Tuesday afternoon, two more were filed In Harris County.

In one, a massage therapist from Arizona accuses Watson of making "obscene sexual requests".

The other, a Houston woman, says Watson demanded her to message his groin area.

Jones tells FOX 26 the groin area is a common request.

"It not uncommon for the area he asked to be worked," said Jones. "When you’re making those side-to-side movements, it’s very common injury."

No formal criminal complaints have been filed with the Houston Police Department.