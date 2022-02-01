Good Samaritan shot several times in NE Houston after saving woman from gunman

A Good Samaritan is in the hospital after saving a woman who was being held at gunpoint around 2 a.m. in northeast Houston.

It happened along Lockwood, not far from Tidwell.

A man was shot several times after stepping in and saving the woman from the gunman.

Houston police investigators say the woman was walking on Lockwood when a man in a dark gray Kia drove up and pulled his gun on her. A man across the street saw what was happening and yelled for the man to leave the woman alone.

The gunman did, police say, but then he set his sights on the Good Samaritan.

"The suspect got out of the vehicle and started shooting towards him, hitting him three times," says HPD Lt. Pavel.

Neighbors say the man who was shot is named Marcus and likely saved the woman’s life.

"I just hope he’s OK. He comes to talk to me. He calls me mama," explains neighbor Sheila Stagg, who says she couldn’t believe when she saw Marcus in the ambulance shortly after he was shot overnight.

"He’s a really good guy and I’m not surprised he risked his life to save somebody else, because that’s just the kind of thing he would do," says neighbor Brittany Garcia.



"He really is a good person. He will stand up for anybody," Stagg adds.



Marcus was shot twice in his leg and once in the arm.

"Just imagining something like that going on so close it really is scary," says Garcia.



"If he sees this, I hope you’re doing good, Marcus," smiles Stagg.

The Good Samaritan who was shot three times was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police are looking for the gunman who is said to be a tall man driving a dark gray Kia.

You can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (713) 222-TIPS if you know who the shooter is.

