97-year-old Veteran says instead of getting assistance from Veterans Affairs, he's getting ignored

The Brief A 97-year-old Veteran says he's being ignored by Veteran's Affairs. Walter Dashiell, and his daughter, Zelda, are waiting for answers from the VA regarding financial assistance. Walter is being threatened with eviction and they said they're getting nowhere with the VA.



More and more Veterans are likely to be Centenarians. That has Walter Dashiell, and his daughter, Zelda, wondering if the VA is ready to handle more aging veterans than ever before.

Veteran says he's being ignored by the VA instead of getting assistance

"I need to be recognized more so than I am being at the present time," Walter said.

The backstory:

Walter served in the United States Army from April 11, 1946 until April 11, 1949.

"I was a teacher, that was my duty information education program," he said.

"I'm hoping my dad will receive aid and attendance," said Zelda. "My dad is moving out of the ability of being independent."

Zelda says her dad has early signs of Dementia and none of his medical issues are service-related.

"They're starting to send him bills for co-pays we never saw before," she said.

Back in 2023, Walter got a letter from the Department of Veterans Affairs telling him his military records were destroyed in a fire at the National Archives and Records Administration on July 12, 1973.

He's yet to know if his file has been reconstructed.

"We've had no personal phone calls from anyone saying, 'by the way, we've put this back together', or based on paperwork, we need nothing," Zelda said.

"You never hear from them, that's what gets you," Walter said. "You just wait, what else can you do."

Dig deeper:

Walter is getting no financial assistance from the VA.

"And the rent goes up every year, not once every two years, it's every year," said Zelda.

Walter is now being threatened with eviction. He and his daughter say they are getting nowhere with the VA.

FOX 26 has reached out to the VA for a response. We've yet to hear back.