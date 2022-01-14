9-year-old girl reported missing from southeast Houston

article

A nine-year-old girl has been reported missing from southeast Houston.

Authorities say Skarlett Deleon was discovered to be missing around 5 a.m. Friday.

A neighbor reported seeing the girl walking southbound from the 12200 block of Pompton around 11 p.m. Thursday.

The girl was last seen wearing a blue sweater and blue and pink shorts.

Skarlett is described as a Hispanic female, 4’9" tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and curly brown hair.

Anyone with information should contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

