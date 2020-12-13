86-year-old Spring man found after Silver Alert was issued

article

The Silver Alert was discontinued for an 86-year-old Spring man on Sunday, Dec. 13. He was reported to have been found nearly 12 hours after he'd last been seen.

Leo Morovich was last seen on 17500 block of Methil Drive in Spring on Sunday around 1 a.m.

Morovich stands 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities say he may be driving a gold 2002 Hyundai Sonata, Texas License plate number 9HLYW.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Morovich can contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-755-7427.