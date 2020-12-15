85-year-old man shot, killed by Pearland police

The elderly man's name had not been released Tuesday night, but a family friend described him as a Russian immigrant who speaks some English, has the onset of dementia, and is hard of hearing.

Pearland police say they were called to a residence in the 1100 block of Sussex Trail by a woman who said the 85-year-old man was holding her at gunpoint.

An eyewitness claims the man walked out of the house with a gun in his hand but didn't raise his arms up at the officers.

That witness showed FOX 26 a cell phone video which does appear to back up his claim that the man didn't raise his arms up.

"I haven't seen the video, it would be speculation," said Pasadena Police Public Information Officer Jason Wells. "I was advised the suspect did level a weapon at the officers."

The eyewitness told us the man speaks Russian more than English, has dementia, and is hard of hearing.

"It was reported there may be a mental health issue, that of course is being looked into," Wells said. "But our officers gave verbal commands and it was not being adhered to."

More than one person in the neighborhood talks about a video of the shooting. the eyewitness we talked to, who didn't want to go on camera, showed us what appears to be a video of the shooting.

"This whole situation is completely under investigation. We are looking to talk to anybody that has knowledge or even prior knowledge of the persons involved in this incident," Wells said.

Anyone with information should call the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4100.

One neighbor described the man as friendly and intelligent. He was a scientist dealing with the onset of dementia and fell through the cracks.