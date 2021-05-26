Man, 83, located after being reported missing from northwest Houston

article

UPDATE: Authorities say he has been located.

Authorities are searching for an 83-year-old man who was reported missing in Houston.

Louis Chambers, 83, was last seen leaving an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Antoine Drive around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top and blue pants.

Chambers is 5’9" tall, 169 pounds, with brown eyes and gray/white hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.

