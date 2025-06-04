82 animals rescued in 2 separate Houston animal hoarding cases

article

The Brief The Houston SPCA rescued 82 animals within 24 hours from two severe hoarding cases. In one rescue, 70 emaciated dogs and a bird were found in a Pasadena home filled with feces and urine. In the second rescue, nine cats and a dog were found caged in urine and feces-covered kennels. Six dead cats were also found.



The Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigators have rescued 82 animals, in two unrelated cases, over the course of 24 hours. One case was in Pasadena, and the other in Tomball.

Pasadena Hoarding Rescue

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Pasadena Hoarding Rescue (Source: Houston SPCA)

What we know:

On June 4, the Houston SPCA and the Pasadena Animal Control were called to a home in the Red Bluff Terrace neighborhood.

Officials found 70 small, emaciated dogs living in deplorable and unsanitary conditions.

According to the Houston SPCA, the interior of the home was "heavily contaminated with feces and urine, and cluttered with extensive debris throughout the property."

Officials say all 70 dogs and a bird were safely removed and are now under the care of the Houston SPCA.

The animals are being medically evaluated and treated.

Tomball Hoarding Rescue

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Tomball Hoarding Rescue (Source: Houston SPCA)

What we know:

The day before, on June 3, the Houston SPCA and the Harris County Constable Precinct 1 deputies discovered a "horrific scene" at a home in Tomball near Sorrel Meadows Drive.

Officials say inside the home they found nine cats caged in urine and feces-covered wire kennels that were stacked three-high. They did not have adequate food, water or sanitation.

They also found six dead cats around the property.

Two dogs were found in "filthy wire kennels" inside the home.

All the animals that survived are receiving medical treatment from the Houston SPCA Animal Hospital.

What they're saying:

"We share these types of cruelty cases because they are a powerful reminder of how we rely on the community to report animal neglect and abuse, so we can respond swiftly when animals are in distress," said Travis Crisman, vice president of shelter services at the Houston SPCA. "A phone call or online report can be the difference between suffering and safety for countless animals. Speaking up truly saves lives."

What we don't know:

It is unclear if any charges or fines have been filed against the owners of the animals.

The Houston SPCA also did not specify how they and the Harris County Constables learned of the Tomball hoarding situation.

What you can do:

To report animal cruelty or support the Houston SPCA at www.houstonspca.org.