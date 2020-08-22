81-year-old woman killed in early morning fire in Spring

article

An 81-year-old woman has died following an early morning fire in Spring.



Authorities said the fire occurred on the 24300 block of Hampton Terrace Lane around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters responded to a reported house on fire with entrapment.



When crews arrived, they found the home with heavy fire and smoke showing from the back part of the home.



Firefighters attempted to make entry for an offensive attack but were unable due to the heavy fire.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



Authorities said firefighters were able to contain the majority of the fire to the rear of the home.



A family member told authorities that he was staying with the 81-year-old woman when he noticed the fire but was unable to get to her. The family member was able to get out of the home safely.



Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.