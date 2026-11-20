The Brief An 8-year-old boy was rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition Thursday night after a two-truck crash in east Houston. Houston police say the boy was sitting in the front passenger seat of his father's pickup truck without a booster seat when it collided with another truck near Maxey and Federal. Investigators are still working to determine who is at fault due to conflicting driver statements and are asking witnesses to come forward.



An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized after a crash between two pickup trucks in the east Houston area on Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. near Jacinto City at the intersection of Maxey Road and Federal Road, and Fleming Drive, north of the East Freeway.

East Houston crash leaves 8-year-old injured

What we know:

According to Houston Police Department Sergeant Griffiths, one pickup truck was being driven by a dad and his son was traveling down Fleming Drive. At the same time, another truck was stopped at a stop sign on Maxey and Federal Road. The truck with the father and son made a right turn onto Federal when it collided with the second truck that had left the stop sign.

Officials say after the crash, another driver stopped and offered to drive the father and the injured child to the hospital. While on the way, they saw a Harris County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and flagged down the deputy for help.

The child was unconscious at the time of the crash, and the Houston Fire Department, along with an off-duty deputy, administered CPR until paramedics arrived. He was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition, according to Sgt. Griffiths.

Police said the 8-year-old was sitting in the front passenger seat of the black pickup truck. Sgt. Griffiths also mentioned there was a seat belt, but there was no booster seat in the vehicle.

The driver of the red Toyota Tacoma remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police reported no signs of impairment for either driver.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined which driver is at fault.

Police have not released the identities of the drivers or the child.