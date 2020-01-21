8 suspects wanted for armed robbery at Houston restaurant

Houston police are searching for a group of suspects who broke into a restaurant and robbed employees at gunpoint.

Police say the armed suspects forced their way into Bombay Express on West Bellfort as employees were closing up around 1:15 a.m. January 7.

The employees saw the suspects entering the restaurant and tried to hide. Police say the suspects found the employees and stole their money, jewelry and cell phones.

Investigators say the suspects were also able to break into some gaming machines with a hammer and take money.

During the robbery, police say the suspects fired their guns at least twice and pistol-whipped one of the employees.

The suspects then fled the location, possibly in a white Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

