8 emaciated horses rescued from awful conditions in Houston's Sunnyside

By
Published 
Sunnyside
FOX 26 Houston
HOUSTON - Eight emaciated horses are now in good hands after being rescued from a Sunnyside property on Thursday.

Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigators and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 worked together to save three mares, three stallions and two colts.

The animals were found in a mud-filled, worn-down area, where they did not have adequate food or clean water.

According to the HSPCA, a few of the horses even have overgrown hooves, "which can be extremely painful if they are not seen regularly by a farrier."

The horses will now receive veterinary care from Houston SPCA's award-winning equine and farm animal team.

A custody hearing for the animals is expected in the coming weeks.

