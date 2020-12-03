74-year-old man with Alzheimer's reported missing in Houston

article

Authorities are searching for a 74-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who was reported missing in Houston.

Roric Harrison was last seen on Wednesday in the 6400 block of Main Street. He reportedly left on foot in an unknown direction.

He is described as a white male, 6’0” tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.

