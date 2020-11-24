7-year-old Houston boy still recovering after he was struck by stray bullet 2 years ago

This Thanksgiving, Loriann Milam is grateful her grandson is alive.

Two years ago, a stray bullet struck a then 4-year-old Sir Romeo near his spine as he was watching TV at his home in Sunnyside. The injuries from the shooting are still taking a toll on his growing body.

"The bullet came from the baseboard of the floor. When I told everybody to get down, I’m thinking that’s helping him, but the bullet actually came through the baseboard," Milam said.

Despite undergoing more than 30 surgeries after the shooting and spending seven months in the hospital, some of those bullet fragments still remain inside his body.

"Pulling all those bullet fragments out -- they didn’t know if it would paralyze him," Milam said.

Today, Sir Romeo no longer needs a wheelchair or a walker to help him move.

Like any other 7-year-old kid, Sir Romeo just wants to play and run around with the other kids. But too much of that starts to hurt his foot.

Doctors haven’t figured out why.

"We still have a lot of complications with him and we’re all working together trying to get that taken care of. We’re waiting for a podiatrist to come so we can see what kind of damage is making his foot go like that. Even tho he didn’t get hit in the foot, we need to know exactly what damage was done to make his foot turn in," Milam said.

His family’s now waiting to hear from a foot specialist and expects at least one more surgery to prevent the damage from becoming permanent.

However, this Thanksgiving, Milam says she grateful for the little things.

"I'm very thankful that he’s running through the house, regardless of how he’s running. He’s running. I remember when he was just sitting there in that hospital and we didn’t know anything. I'm really thankful that we’re all together. I'm thankful for the strength and unity that our family had," Milam said.

Crimestoppers says this case remains unsolved. There is still a $7,500 reward for anyone with information that could lead to an arrest.