7-year-old Clayton County boy made honorary police officer loses battle to brain cancer

A young boy made an honorary Clayton County police officer late last year has lost his long battle with cancer this past weekend.

The Clayton County Police Department made 7-year-old Juvell Harris an honorary member of their squad last November, even giving him a case to work and solve for himself.

Harris, who has been diagnosed with a form of brain cancer called DIPG, presenting with a tumor of the brain, said his wish was to become an officer. So, Harris spent that day with the officers from roll call to the end of their watch when they showered him with gifts and love.

“It is with our deepest sympathy to inform everyone that little Juvell Harris our Honorary Police Officer lost his battle with Brain cancer early Saturday morning,” the department posted to their Facebook page on Monday. “Juvell Harris will always be a member of the Clayton County Police Department and will be greatly missed. Prayers are extended to the Harris family during this difficult time.”

His family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with his funeral expenses. Anyone who would like to donate can go to gofundme.com/f/Juvell-Celebration-of-life-fund.