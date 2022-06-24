7-month-old baby with health issues, teenage mother missing since mid June

article

Officials need your help locating a missing teenage mother and her 7-month-old baby, who is said to have health issues.

MORE MISSING PERSONS CASES

Kennedy Greene, 18, was reportedly last seen on June 14 in the 8100 block of Fannin St. in southwest Houston, near NRG Stadium with her baby, Kodi Davis. Officials said the baby has health issues that "need immediate medical attention."

Greene is believed to have last been seen driving a 2017 four-door Honda with the Texas license plate: JDS5615, however, the car may also have an unknown paper tag, police said.

CHECK OUT FOX 26's SERIES: THE MISSING

The 18-year-old has been described as 5'9" weighing about 165 pounds with brown eyes, and black hair. Baby Kodi has been described meanwhile as having brown eyes and brown hair with a light brown complexion, weighing about 11 pounds.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're encouraged to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.