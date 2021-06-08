$7.75M Lotto Texas jackpot-winning ticket sold in Humble still unclaimed

article

Someone who purchased a Lotto Texas ticket in Humble is a month away from missing their chance to become a millionaire.

A $7.75 million Lotto Texas jackpot-winning ticket that was purchased at Fuel Zone (6301 FM 1960 W., in Humble) will expire soon.

The Quick Pick ticket for the January 9 drawing matched all six numbers drawn: 3-11-23-35-41-54.

Officials say the cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $6,197,606.84 before taxes. The deadline to claim the prize is Thursday, July 8 at 5 p.m. CT.

"We encourage our Lotto Texas players to take another look at their tickets, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us to request an appointment to claim your prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

The ticket holder may claim the prize at Texas Lottery headquarters in Austin. If you believe you are a holder of the winning ticket, please call 800-375-6886 to complete an initial inquiry on your ticket and to schedule an appointment to complete the processing of your claim.

Texas Lottery officials say walk-in claims will not be accepted, and unscheduled claimants will not be admitted into any Texas Lottery facility.

A ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize for a draw game after the expiration of the 180th day following the draw date. Officials say the deadline may be extended for a period of time for certain eligible military personnel.

Unclaimed prizes revert back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.