$6,000 reward offered for information on 2020 Texas cold case

A reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the 2020 shooting of 31-year-old Andrea Stinson. Stinson sometimes went by the name of Andrea Brinlee.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Stinson was reportedly found fatally shot in the shed next to the house she shared with her boyfriend on Nov. 15, 2020. The house was in the 2300 block of Morningside Drive in Granbury in Hood County.

Stinson was supposed to pick up her three young children that afternoon and failed to show up, according to DPS. Her boyfriend, as well as other friends and family members, have cooperated with law enforcement. Leads are still being sought in this case, and no one has been excluded as a suspect, according to DPS.

Anyone with details regarding Stinson’s homicide is asked to come forward with information.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or by phone to the Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.

All tips are anonymous.

