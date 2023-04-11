article

A 60-year-old man is expected to recover after being shot while sitting on his porch on Tuesday night.

Houston police said they were called out to the 5100 block of Myrtlewood in reference to a drive-by shooting around 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found an approximately 60-year-old male has been shot once in the leg.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Officials said a vehicle was driving by on Jutland Street when several shots were fired out of the vehicle at the man who was sitting in front of his house.

No suspect information was released.

Houston police are still investigating.