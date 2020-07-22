60 animals rescued from pet store in Spring

60 animals were rescued from a pet store in Spring on Wednesday, according to authorities.



Houston SPCA said the animals were mostly underweight and found living in very poor conditions without food or water inside a pet supply store located in the 25000 block of North Freeway.

Authorities said once the civil seizure warrant was issued, the lifesaving work of rescuing the assortment of birds, reptiles and rabbits began.



In all, two red ear slider turtles, nine rabbits, one chicken, three doves, one cockatiel, 22 parakeets, two Quaker parrots, three lovebirds, one box turtle, one skink, two baby bearded dragons, seven baby iguanas, one adult iguana, two bearded dragons, and three butterfly iguanas were rescued.

All the birds, reptiles and rabbits are now safely in the care of the Houston SPCA where they will be examined by the veterinary team.

Houston SPCA said a hearing has been scheduled for next week where the animal rescue and protection organization will seek full custody of the animals.

The Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty investigations team works with local law enforcement in Houston and 10 surrounding counties including Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to battle animal cruelty and be a voice for the voiceless. Report cruelty at (713) 869-7722 or file a report at www.HoustonSPCA.org



The Houston SPCA, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Montgomery County Animal Control collaborated on the rescue.