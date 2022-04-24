$5,000 reward offered for information on Felicia Johnson who vanished from Houston strip club

On Sunday, Houston Crime Stoppers announced a $5,000 reward for information in the disappearance of 24-year-old Felicia Johnson, who vanished after leaving Cover Girls strip club in Houston.

"We’re coming after you, and those who think like you, and those who believe that you can just kidnap and take Black women," said community activist Quanell X.

More than one week ago, Johnson accepted a ride from a stranger while leaving Cover Girls. She hasn’t been seen since. Her bloody phone was found on the side of the road near Bear Creek Park.

"We know somebody has grabbed this girl, we know it, and she’s being held against her will. I just hope and pray this time we can find the sister alive," Quanell X said.

Felicia's family believes she’s still alive and a victim of sex trafficking. On Sunday evening, community activist Quanell X held a vigil to pray for her safe return.

Felicia was visiting family in Houston and tried to get a job as a dancer at Cover Girls strip club. Her father says the man she left with was a regular at the club and that he believes the establishment is covering something up. Quanell X says he invited owners and staff from Cover Girls to this prayer vigil.

"I asked them to join us today, to send a message that you do value women, that you do value these young girls," said Quanell X.

While no one from the strip club showed up, two HPD detectives who are investigating the case did attend and took part in prayer.

Law enforcement and community members working together with one goal, to bring Felicia home safe.

Anyone with information should pick up the phone and call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-8477. You can remain anonymous.