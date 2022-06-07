5 ways we waste money on technology

At a time when most things are more expensive, finding a way to save some cash can be a pretty valuable discovery.

One place to look is in the technology that we use to make our lives more convenient. There are a lot of choices trying to get your attention, and inside your wallet.

FOX 26 viewer Carolyn Damm discovered that when she signed-up for a free trial of Amazon Prime.

"I completely forgot about it until my bank texted me that I was charged $120," she remembers.

She's not alone. In a recent USA Today article, consumer tech expert Kim Komando lists five ways we waste our money on technology.

Forgetting to cancel free trials, before subscription fees kick in, tops the list. She also says we often pay for apps that we never use, with one-time or recurring costs, that really add up.

Houston tech expert Juan Guevara Torres says the business model of online or streaming services and apps is to get consumers signed up, hoping we forget, or won't put-up with the hassle of cutting it loose.

"They're banking on the idea that it's not as big of an expense to you; that it gives you more trouble to cancel it," he says.

Back to Kim Komando's list: She recommends, rather than paying for premium services, like Word or Photoshop, there are often equally good apps to consider that are free. In other places, though, you get what you pay for.

Cheap accessories, like charging cords, can sometimes not work as planned. And, before you shop anywhere, do a quick Google search to see of there's a promo code or coupon available that can save on your purchase.

It's advice that Carolyn Damm hopes to follow in the future.

"I never expected it to happen to me, but that's why I'm here: because it did."

She's got a reminder in her calendar to consider canceling her Amazon subscription when it's up in the fall, which is a good tip for any free trials you sign up for. Additionally, you can also get some help tracking your expenses, with an app like Mint, that can alert you to the real cost of these things, before they become a surprise.