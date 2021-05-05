5 migrants found in 18-wheeler in Katy, constable's office says

article

Authorities say five migrants were found inside of a tractor-trailer near Katy on Thursday morning.

They were discovered after the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office responded to a suspicious activity call in the 1400 block of Vander Wilt Lane.

The Constable’s Office says the undocumented individuals appear to be part of a human smuggling attempt.

Deputy Constables gave them food and water before turning their case over to Homeland Security Investigations.