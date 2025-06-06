5 Houston mothers pressing Texas Governor to sign SB3 into law banning synthetic THC

The Brief Five Houston mothers are pushing for Texas Governor Greg Abbott to sign SB3 into law. The bill would ban synthetic THC. The moms are battling an $8 billion industry in Texas that employs around 50,000.



The moms say their young adult children were left with mental issues and addiction woes.

Texas mothers urging Governor Greg Abbott to sign SB3 into law

The five asked us not to say their last names.

What they're saying:

"These people have attacked us," said Didi. "They put our house on X and on social media they've gone after us."

"The leader of our organization, Citizens for Health and Safety Texas, has received death threats," said Lisa.

The moms are battling an $8 billion industry in Texas that employs around 50,000.

"This is not plant-derived marijuana. This is molecularly-altered synthetic THC," Lisa said. "It increases anxiety depression, and then puts them at a seven-time greater risk of suicide."

The mothers say synthetic THC is not only more potent, it also contains a variety of unknown chemicals.

"Methamphetamine used to be the drug that induced psychosis most often, that has been replaced by THC," said Catherine.

Each mother says their young adult child suffered from serious mental and addiction issues after using what's currently a legal drug.

What's next:

Governor Abbott has yet to say if he's going to sign SB3 or veto it. He has until June 22 to decide.