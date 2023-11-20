The 45th Thanksgiving Day Super Feast at the George R Brown Convention Center is set to have their grand celebration on Thanksgiving Day, thanks to the City Wide Club of America. The organization is seeking more food donations from the community.

The Super Turkey Food Drive is a noble initiative that aims to collect and distribute turkeys and other essential food items to those in need during the holiday season.

RELATED:Turkey giveaways near me in Houston; free meals offered

To make sure your donation goes directly to someone in need, event coordinators have set up drop-off stations around town. All donations collected will go directly to the city-wide food drive, which will feed those who are less fortunate on Thanksgiving Day.

SUGGESTED: Deep-discount store chain offering 99-cent turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving: One day only

Donations can be dropped off at the G.R. Brown Convention Center or the CW39 studios between 7a.m. and 7p.m. on Monday.

There are other locations where you can drop off your donations that might be closer to you on the flyer below: