45-year-old man charged with setting at least 2 fires in, around Memorial Park

The Brief Dustin Schlain is now charged with arson, a second-degree felony. Schlain is accused of setting two blazes in and around Memorial Park, but the Houston Fire Departments Arson Bureau says there's been more blazes over the past 10 months. While the fires have typically been small and away from any structures, investigators say they pose a significant threat to both the park and the people who enjoy it.



Memorial Park fires: Suspect charged with arson

Arson investigators say they want to know if others have been setting fires in the popular park.

What we know:

They say more than a dozen fires have been started in the park.

What they're saying:

Houston Mayor John Whitmire thanked the HFD Arson Bureau for what he calls their swift response in identifying someone who caused harm to one of our city's parks.

What's next:

Arson investigators are continuing to seek information on any other persons responsible for the multiple fires at Memorial Park.