4-year-old found dead in Sugar Land home

article

Authorities are investigating after a 4-year-old was found dead in a Sugar Land home.

At around 10:40 a.m., and officers responded to a call in the 5200 block of Weatherstone Circle.

When a man arrived at home, he found his wife wandering around the house with what looked to be self-inflicted injuries, police said. When the man went upstairs, he found the child dead.

The wife was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive her injuries. The case is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story.

MORE: Keep up with the latest news in Sugar Land