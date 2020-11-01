4-year-old boy airlifted to the hospital following ATV incident in Harris Co.

article

A 4-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital following an ATV incident in Harris County on Sunday evening, police said.



Authorities said the incident happened near the 6400 block of Barker Cypress Road.

The boy was treated on the scene by Cy-Fair Fire Department then airlifted in serious condition.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Three others on the ATV were evaluated by officials on scene but refused treatment.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.