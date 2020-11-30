4-month-old baby dies after being hit by vehicle in Liberty Co.

article

A 4-month-old baby died from her injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in the driveway on Nov. 13 in Liberty County.

Liberty County Sheriff's Office Deputies say they received a frantic call around 6 p.m. from the mother of the child stating that she had run the baby over.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

She stated she was taking her daughter to the hospital in her vehicle.

An early investigation revealed that the mother got into her car, put the vehicle in drive, then accidentally drove forward and ran over her daughter, who was sitting in a swing in the front yard of their home.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

An ambulance was able to meet the mother and baby at a parking lot in Montgomery County where the mother and baby were taken to Herman Hospital in Houston for treatment of the child.

She passed away from complications with her injuries on Nov. 27.