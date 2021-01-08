4 Capitol riot suspects, including man seen in Pelosi's office, face federal charges

Officials have released additional details surrounding the alleged crimes of four people who have since been hit with federal charges in connection with Wednesday’s riots and attacks on Capitol Hill.

A senior Justice Department official said Friday that law enforcement took Richard Barnett into custody in Little Rock, Ark., after a viral photograph showed him sitting inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office with one leg resting on her desk.

After the break-in, Barnett told KFSM he was looking for the bathroom when he saw the door to Pelosi’s office was open.

"I sat down here in my desk. I’m a taxpayer. I’m a patriot. That ain’t her desk — we loaned her that desk," he reportedly said. "And she ain’t appreciating the desk, so I thought I would sit down and appreciate the desk."

He was charged with violent entry and theft of public property, among other things. Previous reports allege he took a letter from Pelosi's office.

Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021.

A second suspect, Lonnie Coffman – whom AL.com identified as being 70 years old – was found to have been in possession of two handguns, an assault rifle and 11 Molotov cocktails that included gasoline and materials that appeared to constitute homemade napalm, the official said.

Coffman, from Falkville, Ala., was identified after police linked him to a suspicious red GMC pick-up truck with Alabama plates.

Also charged was Mark Leffingwell, accused of knowingly entering restricted ground and assaulting an officer after he entered the Capitol. Court papers released Thursday in connection with his U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) arrest show Leffingwell repeatedly punched a USCP officer in the helmet and chest.

The fourth man is Christopher Michael Alberts, a Maryland man, accused of illegally entering the Capitol while in possession of a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun, as well as a separate magazine filled with ammunition. USCP said Alberts, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, had "immediately tried to flee" before police detained him, court papers show. He also allegedly had a pocketknife at the time.

Alberts told police he had the gun "for personal protection and he did not intend on using the firearm to harm anyone," court papers show.

Officials previously announced the arrests of 82 individuals at the state, local and federal levels, according to reports.

The FBI’s Washington Field Office early Friday morning released 40 photos of people who are still wanted in connection with Wednesday’s events.

