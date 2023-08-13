A 37-year-old woman was shot in Splendora on Sunday afternoon and the suspect was arrested.

Splendora Police Department responded to a call of an assault with a firearm around Noon in the 14000 block of Lucas Lane. Officers found the victim with a single gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital where she is in stable condition.

The suspect, Nicholas Starkey, 22, fled the scene on foot. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was called to assist, and a perimeter was set up.

An MCSO K9 unit located the suspect, and he was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim and suspect were acquaintances and this shooting appears to have stemmed from an argument among the individuals involved.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Detectives along with Crime Scene Investigators are investigating this case.

This was an isolated incident between the involved parties and there is no threat to the public.

No further information is available for release at this time.



