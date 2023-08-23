35-year-old Killeen woman accused of defrauding several people out of money by posing as Houston attorney

Amber Morrison is a licensed attorney in Houston specializing in labor and employment litigation. There's another Amber Morrison from Killeen, who's not an attorney, but is criminally charged with pretending to be.

"I think back, and I think how did I believe it," said Shirley Esparza.

Esparza is far from being the only person to believe Amber Morrison from Killeen is an attorney and paid her money. When she began to question things, Esparza says she got a state bar photo.

"I questioned her, well, this doesn't look like you? She said that's when I had brunette hair, thinner and wore glasses," Esparza said.

However, Amber Morrison, from Houston, really is an attorney.

"It's awful," she said. "Being a lawyer is stressful enough. It's doubly stressful when you have somebody out there pretending to be you, scamming people, and you get the angry phone calls, and you get the people that are upset."

Esparza and her daughter-in-law gave the pretend attorney more than $3,000.

"She said she doesn't show up in court with a balance, which caused us to scramble for money," said Esparza.

Police say the Amber Morrison from Killeen has scammed many people in several counties, claiming she's a family law attorney.

"She caused them a lot of heartache, some of them lost custody of their kids. She put them in really bad situations, and maybe once she's actually convicted, we can fix some of the damage that she's caused those families," said Morrison.

Esparza says she was crushed when she discovered the truth.

"Every dollar I have goes to support my grandson. I was devastated thinking how could someone be so cruel," she said.