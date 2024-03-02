A 3-year-old girl has died after drowning in an apartment complex pool in Harris County.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the toddler drowned after being left unattended by their sibling at an apartment pool in the 3500 block of South Sam Houston Parkway.

Sheriff Gonzalez reports the 3-year-old girl in the car of their teen sibling while the parent went to work. The teen was said to have left the unit to go to a nearby location, leaving the child alone.

When the teen returned, the toddler was nowhere to be found, officials say. Deputies were called to the scene and found the 3-year-old in the pool.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation says Sheriff Gonzalez.