3-year-old drowning at Parkside Place Apartments in Spring: constable

Harris County authorities are responding to a toddler drowning in the Spring area on Saturday.

According to Constable Mark Herman, deputies were called to the Parkside Place Apartments in the 6200 block of FM 2920 after reports a 3-year-old drowned.

The child was taken to the hospital by EMS and was awake and breathing, according to Harris County Precinct 4 officials.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

No other details have been made available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.