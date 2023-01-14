Young girl hit by car near Cypress, reported to be in stable condition

Police are on the scene of a car accident where a small child was said to be struck.

Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported there was a heavy police presence in the 27100 block of the Northwest Freeway between Mueschke Rd & E Louetta Road near Cypress.

A call reportedly came in around 2:55 p.m. regarding an accident where a young girl, believed to be 3-years-old, is said to have been hit by a car.

Officials say the child was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.