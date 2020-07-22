3-year-old boy struck by vehicle in parking lot in Katy

article

A 3-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in Katy on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.



Authorities said the incident occurred on the 5700 block of Greenhouse Road, just after 6:45 p.m.

According to Cy-Fair Fire Department Public Information Officer Daniel Arizpe, the 3-year-old was struck by a white Jeep in the parking lot of an apartment complex.



The child suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital via LifeFlight.



Authorities said the driver of the Jeep remained on the scene and the driver is cooperating.



The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.