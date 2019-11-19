3 women drive to gas station for help after being shot in north Harris County

Three women were rushed to the hospital after they drove up to a gas station screaming that they had been shot, deputies say.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Harris County deputies were at a gas station on the Eastex Freeway near Aldine Bender Road investigating a call about vandalism when a car of women pulled up. Deputies say three of the four women in the car had been shot and were screaming for help.

Deputies rendered aid until ambulances arrived. The women were taken to the hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

According to investigators, the women were at a strip mall parking lot down the road when a large fight broke out and someone started shooting. Deputies say dozens of people were in the parking lot during the fight.

Authorities say they do not have any reports of others injured at this time.

Deputies say it appears there was only one shooter. They have not released any information on the suspect, but say they are confident they will identify him because there were several witnesses.