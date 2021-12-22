3 shot, 1 killed during apparent home invasion in NE Houston home

article

Authorities are piecing together what appears to be a home invasion in northeast Houston Tuesday evening, where three people were shot, and one person was killed.

Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but It happened at an apartment complex in the 9600 block of Homestead Rd. near Tidwell and I-69 a little before 8 p.m. That's when Houston Police say at least three men wearing masks, forced their way into the apartment in what they suspect was a robbery and then shot the residents before taking off.

Two of the individuals were rushed to the hospital but are expected to survive from their injuries, while a third victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Currently, officials say they are still looking for those involved and are still investigating to learn more about this deadly incident.

This comes less than a day after a violent home invasion at another home in northeast Houston, where two people were shot after coming home early Tuesday morning.

