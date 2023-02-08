Houston police are still looking to identify the third suspect involved in a home invasion on Tuesday evening.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies responded to a home invasion in the 1400 block of Tucumcari Drive around 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they learned three men broke into the home and demanded money.

They assaulted a mother who was hiding in the bathroom with her three children before leaving the home, officials say.

Robert Loredo (Photo Courtesy of Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 4)

Reports say a police perimeter was established and a Constable K-9 found two out of three of the men, Roberto Loredo and Jorge Saker. Officials also found the vehicle they drove in had cocaine inside.

According to reports, Saker was out on a $100 bond for Driving While Intoxicated and Loredo was out on a $2,500 bond for Burglary of a Habitation.

Jorge Saker (Photo Courtesy of Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 4)

Both men were charged with Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Aggravated Assault, Evading on Foot, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, records say.

Their bond and court information has not been set.

Loredo was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries from the K-9 bite. He will be booked in Harris County Jail when he is released.

Police are still investigating to locate the third man involved.